Celebrate the power of browser choice with Firefox. Join us live.

Firefox is celebrating 21 years of Firefox by hosting four global events celebrating the power of browser choice this fall.

We are inviting people to join us in Berlin, Chicago, Los Angeles and Munich as part of Open What You Want, Firefox’s campaign to celebrate choice and the freedom to show up exactly as you are — whether that’s in your coffee order, the music you dance to, or the browser you use. These events are an opportunity to highlight why browser choice matters and why Firefox stands apart as the last major independent option.

Firefox is built differently with a history of defiance. It is built in a way to best push back against the defaults of Big Tech. Firefox is the only major browser not backed by a billionaire or built on Chromium’s browser engine. Instead, Firefox is backed by a non-profit, and maintains and runs on Gecko, a flexible, independent, open-source browser engine.

So, it makes sense that we are celebrating differently too. We are inviting people to join us at four community-driven “House Blend” coffee rave events. What is a coffee rave? A caffeine-fueled day rave celebrating choice, freedom, and doing things your own way – online and off. These events are open to everyone and in partnership with local coffee shops.

Each event will have free coffee, exclusive merch, sets by two great, local DJs, a lot of dancing, and an emphasis on how individuals should get to shape their online experience and feel control online — and you can’t feel in control without choice.

We are kicking off the celebrations this Saturday, Oct. 4 in both Chicago and Berlin, will move to Munich the following Saturday, Oct. 11 and will end in Los Angeles Saturday, Nov. 8, for Firefox’s actual birthday weekend.

Berlin (RSVP here)

When: Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 | 13:00 – 16:00 CEST

Where: Café Bravo, Auguststraße 69, 10117 Berlin-Mitte



Chicago (RSVP here)

When: Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 | 10:00AM – 2:00PM CT

Where: Drip Collective, 172 N Racine Ave, Chicago Illinois

Munich (RSVP here)

When: Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 | 13:00 – 16:00 CEST

Where: ORNO Café, Fraunhoferstraße 11, 80469 München

Los Angeles

When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

More information to come

We hope you will join our celebration this year, in person at a coffee rave, or at one of our digital-first activations celebrating internet independence. As Firefox reflects on another year, it’s a good reminder that the most important choice you can make online is your browser. And browser choice is something that we should all celebrate and not take for granted.