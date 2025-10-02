Anonym and Snap partner to unlock increased performance for advertisers

An ads milestone in marketing reach without data risk.

The ad industry is shifting, and with it comes a clear need for advertisers to use data responsibly while still proving impact. Advertisers face a false choice between protecting privacy and proving performance. Anonym exists to prove they can have both — and this week marks a major milestone in that mission.

Today we announced a new partnership with Snap Inc., giving advertisers a way to use more of their first-party data safely and effectively. This collaboration shows what’s possible when privacy and performance go hand in hand: Marketers can unlock real insights into how campaigns drive results, without giving up data control.

Unleashing first-party data that’s often untapped

Unlocking value while maintaining privacy of advertisers’ sensitive first-party (1P) data has long been a challenge for advertisers concerned with exposure or technical friction. We set out to change this equation, enabling brands to safely activate data sets to measure conversion lift and attribution.

With Snapchat campaigns, advertisers can now bring first-party data that’s typically been inaccessible into play and understand how ads on the platform drive real-world actions — from product discovery to purchase. Instead of relying only on proxy signals or limited datasets, brands can generate more complete, incrementality-based insights on their Snapchat performance, gaining a clearer picture of the channel’s true contribution to business outcomes.

“Marketers possess deep reserves of first-party data that too often sits idle because it’s seen as difficult or risky to use,” said Graham Mudd, Senior Vice President, Product, Mozilla and Anonym co-founder. “Our partnership with Snap gives advertisers the power to prove outcomes with confidence, and do it in a way that is both tightly controlled and insight-rich.”

Snapchat audience scale: Reach meets relevance

With a reach of over 930 million monthly active users globally (MAUs), including 469 million daily active users — Snap’s rapidly growing audience makes it a uniquely powerful marketing channel. This breadth of reach is especially appealing to advertisers who previously avoided activating sensitive data—knowing they can now connect securely with high-value Snapchatters at scale.

Our solution is designed for ease of use, requiring minimal technical resources and enabling advertisers to go from kickoff to measurement reporting within weeks. Our collaboration with Snap furthers the mission of lowering barriers to entry in advertising, and enables brands of all sizes to confidently activate their competitive insights on Snapchat.

“Snapchat is where people make real choices, and advertisers need simple, clear insights into how their campaigns perform,” said Elena Bond, Head of Marketing Science, Snap Inc. “By working with Anonym, we’re making advanced measurement accessible to more brands — helping them broaden their reach, uncover deeper insights, and prove results, all while maintaining strict control of their data.”

How Anonym works: Simple, secure, scalable

Using end-to-end encryption, trusted execution environments (TEE), and differential privacy to guarantee protection and streamline compliance, Anonym helps advertisers connect with new, high-value customers and analyze campaign effectiveness without giving up data control. Strategic reach and actionable measurement are achieved with:

Advertiser-controlled: First-party data is never transferred to the ad platform.

Minimal technical lift: From campaign start to measurement, reporting can be completed in weeks—no heavy engineering or data science overhead.

Performance-focused: The outcome is clear insights into campaign lift and attribution, powering better investment decisions.

Regulation-ready: Provides advertisers with tools to help meet evolving privacy requirements, supporting responsible data use as rules change.

Anonym and Snap’s collaboration coincides with Advertising Week New York 2025, where measurement and data innovation will be in sharp focus.