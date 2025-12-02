Fast Company names Firefox as a ‘Brand That Matters’

Fast Company has named Firefox to its 2025 “Brands That Matter” list, recognizing companies that go beyond acquiring customers to build meaningful relevance and cultural impact. For us, that honor reflects a simple truth about Mozilla’s mission: We build Firefox to give people agency and choice every time they go online.

In 2025 this brand promise showed up clearly in the features we shipped. One standout was Shake to Summarize, our new AI-powered feature that helps you cut through information overload. With a quick shake or tap, Firefox creates a clean summary of a webpage so you can navigate information with more ease. TIME Magazine gave Shake to Summarize a special mention in its Best Inventions of 2025 list, highlighting how it turns the browser into a helpful assistant instead of a passive window.

Security and privacy remained a constant focus too. Firefox continued to patch high severity vulnerabilities quickly while reinforcing protections that limit tracking and keep more of your data in your hands.

This year also reminded us that Firefox is much more than a browser. It is a global community. Volunteers, contributors, and supporters helped shape everything from accessibility improvements to support forums to the evolving tab grouping experience. Their work shows up in the small details that make browsing calmer and more intuitive. When people choose Firefox, they join a network of individuals who want the internet to feel more open and more human.

Being named a Brand That Matters is a milestone, but it’s also an ongoing commitment to delivering on our brand promise. As you head into a new year and think about how you want your digital life to feel, you can pick a browser that reflects your values. Choose Firefox, and choose an internet built around your agency and your choices.