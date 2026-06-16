Firefox is easier than ever to customize

Firefox gives you many ways to make the browser your own, from privacy settings and AI controls to tab management, custom colors, and more. As we continue to improve Firefox, you get more control over how it works for you.

Today, we’re introducing a redesigned settings experience that makes your options easier to find, understand, and manage.

Over time, some settings pages became crowded, related preferences were spread across different sections, and it wasn’t always obvious where to look for a particular option. The redesign makes settings easier to navigate while preserving existing preferences and the flexibility and control that Firefox is known for.

The passwords and autofill sections, before (left) and after (right) the redesign.

The new settings feature a cleaner layout, modern visual design, improved labels and descriptions, and updated navigation, bringing related categories together. One of the most noticeable updates is the retirement of the long-standing “General” page. Many of the options that were previously there have now moved into more specific areas, including “Appearance,” “Accessibility,” “Languages,” and “Tabs and browsing.”

The redesigned settings include dedicated pages for languages and other categories.

Some options may have moved, but your existing preferences haven’t changed. The customization options you rely on are still available. If you’re not sure where to find something, the search bar can help you locate it quickly. You can also visit Mozilla Support for more detailed guidance.

This redesign reflects extensive user research, including interviews, usability testing, card-sorting exercises, and analysis of usage data. It was also shaped by feedback from the Firefox community through Mozilla Connect, Reddit, and other channels, along with collaboration across Mozilla teams.

Thank you to everyone who shared their feedback along the way. Your insights helped shape the redesigned settings experience, and they’ll continue to guide future improvements as Firefox evolves.

Take control of your internet Download Firefox

This post is also available in: Deutsch (German) Français (French)