What’s new in Firefox this June, and what’s next on the Firefox roadmap

Firefox has been busy introducing updates across productivity, privacy and AI. From Project Nova and browser-wide AI controls to expanded privacy protections and new ways to stay organized, the goal is simple: help you spend less time managing your browser and more time getting things done online.

But building the best browser isn’t just about shipping new features. It’s also about building them alongside the people who use Firefox every day.

Introducing the Firefox roadmap

Today, we’re introducing the Firefox roadmap to give people a closer look at what we’re building and a preview of where Firefox is heading next.

We’ve always built Firefox in the open and our new roadmap is an extension of that.

“Some of the best ideas in Firefox come directly from the people who use it,” said Ajit Varma, head of Firefox. “The roadmap gives our community a new way to see what’s taking shape, share feedback earlier and help guide where we’re heading next.”



The roadmap highlights what we’re working on across Firefox, including productivity, privacy, performance, AI and the technologies that help make the web better for everyone.

Some items on the roadmap will be things we’ve already shared; others we’ll be sharing publicly for the first time. Together, it’ll provide a clearer picture of where Firefox is headed and the areas we’re investing in to build a better browser.

Here’s a look at what’s rolling out now in Firefox 152, and what we’re building next.

New in Firefox 152

Tab Groups are now on Android : When “just a few” turns into dozens of tabs, it’s hard to tell what’s important or which tab had the thing you were actually looking for. Tab Groups have been helping Firefox desktop users bring order to the chaos. Now, they’re starting to roll out on Firefox for Android, turning related mobile tabs into clear threads you can name, color and come back to when you’re ready. iOS support will follow later this year.

: When “just a few” turns into dozens of tabs, it’s hard to tell what’s important or which tab had the thing you were actually looking for. Tab Groups have been helping Firefox desktop users bring order to the chaos. Now, they’re starting to roll out on Firefox for Android, turning related mobile tabs into clear threads you can name, color and come back to when you’re ready. iOS support will follow later this year. Simpler way to manage Firefox settings: We’ve redesigned Firefox settings to make it easier to find what you’re looking for, discover controls you might not have known existed, and truly make Firefox your own. Don’t worry: Your existing preferences aren’t changing; just better organized. Get the details here and visit Mozilla Support for answers to all your settings questions.

We’ve redesigned Firefox settings to make it easier to find what you’re looking for, discover controls you might not have known existed, and truly make Firefox your own. Don’t worry: Your existing preferences aren’t changing; just better organized. Get the details here and visit Mozilla Support for answers to all your settings questions. Privacy protections you can actually see: You shouldn’t have to worry about trackers every time you browse. Firefox blocks many of them automatically so you can focus on what you came to do. The new Blocked Tracker Widget brings that protection into view, showing how many trackers Firefox has blocked over time, what kinds of tracking activity it stopped and how Firefox is working behind the scenes.

What’s next on the Firefox roadmap

Power users know that even small efficiency improvements add up over time. One of Firefox’s most requested customization features, customizable keyboard shortcuts give you more control over how Firefox fits into your workflow, whether you’re streamlining a routine task, adapting Firefox to your accessibility needs or simply prefer your own shortcuts.

give you more control over how Firefox fits into your workflow, whether you’re streamlining a routine task, adapting Firefox to your accessibility needs or simply prefer your own shortcuts. Designed to help people handle everyday PDF tasks without leaving the browser, upcoming PDF editing improvements will include the ability to split, merge and reorganize documents directly in Firefox.

will include the ability to split, merge and reorganize documents directly in Firefox. Multi-Account Containers , one of Firefox’s most-loved browser extensions, helps people carve out a separate space for each part of their online life and keep work, personal and other online activities from bleeding into one another. We’re now bringing Containers into the native Firefox experience, so more people can take advantage of one of Firefox’s most distinctive tools without needing to install an add-on first.

, one of Firefox’s most-loved browser extensions, helps people carve out a separate space for each part of their online life and keep work, personal and other online activities from bleeding into one another. We’re now bringing Containers into the native Firefox experience, so more people can take advantage of one of Firefox’s most distinctive tools without needing to install an add-on first. Firefox’s free built-in VPN is coming to mobile devices, helping people stay protected across more of the devices they use every day. Whether you’re traveling, connecting from public Wi-Fi or simply browsing away from home, bringing VPN to mobile is part of a broader effort to make Firefox privacy protections available wherever you go.

is coming to mobile devices, helping people stay protected across more of the devices they use every day. Whether you’re traveling, connecting from public Wi-Fi or simply browsing away from home, bringing VPN to mobile is part of a broader effort to make Firefox privacy protections available wherever you go. Sometimes the fastest way to get information is simply to ask. With Quick Answers , people will be able to ask Firefox a question using their voice and receive a concise AI-generated answer right in the browser, with sources available when they want to learn more.

, people will be able to ask Firefox a question using their voice and receive a concise AI-generated answer right in the browser, with sources available when they want to learn more. We’re continuing to build Smart Window , our optional and private AI browsing experience designed to help people get answers, compare information and make sense of what they’re already reading online. You can now try it without joining a waitlist.

, our optional and private AI browsing experience designed to help people get answers, compare information and make sense of what they’re already reading online. You can now try it without joining a waitlist. We’re adding Power Saving Mode to help identify tabs that consume the most resources on your phone and automatically reduce their impact, extending battery life without constantly managing what’s running in the background.

Join the conversation

Try out the latest features, explore what’s coming next and tell us what you think on Mozilla Connect.

We’re also hosting a Reddit AMA on June 24 with Firefox product leaders, so bring your questions.

Talk soon.

Take control of your internet Download Firefox

This post is also available in: Deutsch (German) Français (French)