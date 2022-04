Amazon has had its fair share of controversies, particularly about data collection and how the retail giant treats its workers. If you’ve decided that easy access and quick deliveries aren’t worth the price anymore, here’s how to delete your Amazon account:

Go to https://www.amazon.com/privacy/data-deletion.

Make sure to read which Amazon services you won’t have access to after you delete your account.

Check “Yes, I want to permanently close my Amazon Account and delete my data.”

Hit close my account .

. Check your text messages or emails for a notification from Amazon.

Click on the confirm account closure link.

link. Enter your password.

With our lives so online, our digital space can get messy with inactive and unnecessary accounts — and forgetting about them can pose a security risk. You’ll be off to a good start with our one-stop shop for deleting online accounts, but it’s far from exhaustive. So here’s a bonus tip: Sign up for Firefox Monitor. It alerts you when your data shows up in any breaches, including on websites that you’ve forgotten giving your information to.