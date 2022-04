How to delete your Google account

Google’s share of the global search market stands at about 85%. While the tech giant will likely continue to loom large over our lives, from search to email to our calendars, we can delete inactive or unnecessary Google accounts. Here’s how to do that:

Go to https://myaccount.google.com/data-and-privacy and scroll down to your data & privacy options .

. Click on more options > delete your Google account .

> . Enter your password and hit delete account.

