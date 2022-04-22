Twitter can be a trove of information. It can also enable endless doomscrolling. If you’d rather get your news and and debate people on the latest hot take elsewhere, here’s how to delete your Twitter account from a browser:

Once you’re logged in, click on more on the left-hand side of your Twitter homepage.

on the left-hand side of your Twitter homepage. Click on settings & privacy > your account > deactivate your account > deactivate .

> > > . Enter your password and hit confirm.

Here’s how to delete your Twitter account from the app:

Click on the profile icon, then go to settings and privacy > your account > deactivate your account > deactivate .

> > > . Enter your password.

With our lives so online, our digital space can get messy with inactive and unnecessary accounts — and forgetting about them can pose a security risk. You’ll be off to a good start with our one-stop shop for deleting online accounts, but it’s far from exhaustive. So here’s a bonus tip: Sign up for Firefox Monitor. It alerts you when your data shows up in any breaches, including on websites that you’ve forgotten giving your information to.