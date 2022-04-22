Whether you’ve migrated to another similar social media platform, or have simply outgrown it, you may be tempted to just delete the Snapchat app from your phone and get on with it. But you’ll want to scrub your data, too. Here’s how to delete your Snapchat account from an iOS app:

Click on the profile icon on the top left, then the settings icon on the top right.

on the top left, then the on the top right. Scroll all the way down and hit delete account .

. Enter your password then continue. Your account will be deleted in 30 days.

Here’s how to delete your Snapchat account from your browser:

Visit https://accounts.snapchat.com/accounts/delete_account and log in.

Enter your password. Your account will be deleted in 30 days.

More information from Snapchat

With our lives so online, our digital space can get messy with inactive and unnecessary accounts — and forgetting about them can pose a security risk. You’ll be off to a good start with our one-stop shop for deleting online accounts, but it’s far from exhaustive. So here’s a bonus tip: Sign up for Firefox Monitor. It alerts you when your data shows up in any breaches, including on websites that you’ve forgotten giving your information to.