How to delete your Instagram account

So you’ve decided to shut down your Instagram account. Maybe you want to cleanse your digital space from its parent company, Meta. Perhaps you’re tired of deleting the app only to reinstall it later. Whatever your reason, here’s how to delete your Instagram:

Visit https://instagram.com/accounts/remove/request/permanent and log in, if you aren’t already logged in.

You’ll see a question about why you want to delete your account. Pick an option from the dropdown menu.

Re-enter your password.

Click on delete [username] .

. When prompted, confirm that you want to delete your account.

that you want to delete your account. You’ll see a page saying your account will be deleted after a month. You’ll be able to log in before then if you choose to keep your account.

More information from Instagram

With our lives so online, our digital space can get messy with inactive and unnecessary accounts — and forgetting about them can pose a security risk. You’ll be off to a good start with our one-stop shop for deleting online accounts, but it’s far from exhaustive. So here’s a bonus tip: Sign up for Firefox Monitor. It alerts you when your data shows up in any breaches, including on websites that you’ve forgotten giving your information to.