Payment app Venmo has made it easier to split bills and pay for things without cash. But if you’ve decided to use other ways to do that, you’ll want to delete your account along with your bank information with it. You’ll first have to transfer any funds in your Venmo account to your bank account. Another option: return the funds to sender. If you have any pending transactions, you’ll need to address them before you can close your account. Once you’re set, here’s how to delete your Venmo account on your browser:

Go to https://venmo.com/account/settings/cancel and log in.

Near the bottom, click on close my Venmo account > begin closing my account > confirm.

Here’s how to close your Venmo account in the app:

On the bottom right, click on the person icon .

. On the top right, go to settings by clicking on the gear icon .

. Click on account > close Venmo account > continue > confirm.

With our lives so online, our digital space can get messy with inactive and unnecessary accounts — and forgetting about them can pose a security risk. You’ll be off to a good start with our one-stop shop for deleting online accounts, but it’s far from exhaustive. So here’s a bonus tip: Sign up for Firefox Monitor. It alerts you when your data shows up in any breaches, including on websites that you’ve forgotten giving your information to.