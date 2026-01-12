Mozilla welcomes Amy Keating as Chief Business Officer

Mozilla is pleased to announce that Amy Keating has joined Mozilla as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

In this role, Amy will work across the Mozilla family of organizations — spanning products, companies, investments, grants, and new ventures — to help ensure we are not only advancing our mission but also financially sustainable and operationally rigorous. The core of this job: making investments that push the internet in a better direction.

Keating takes on this role at a pivotal moment for Mozilla and for the responsible technology ecosystem. As Mozilla pursues a new portfolio strategy centered on building an open, trustworthy alternative to today’s closed and concentrated AI ecosystem, the organization has embraced a double bottom line economic model: one that measures success through mission impact and commercial performance. Delivering on that model requires disciplined business leadership at the highest level.

“Mozilla’s mission has never been more urgent — but mission alone isn’t enough to bring about the change we want to see in the world,” said Mark Surman, President of the Mozilla Foundation. “To build real alternatives in AI and the web, we need to be commercially successful, sustainable, and able to invest at scale. Our double bottom line depends on it. Amy is a proven, visionary business leader who understands how to align values with viable, ambitious business strategy. She will help ensure Mozilla can grow, thrive, and influence the entire marketplace.”

This role is a return to Mozilla for Keating, who previously was Mozilla Corporation’s Chief Legal Officer. Keating has also served on the Boards of Mozilla Ventures and the Mozilla Foundation. Most recently, Keating held senior leadership roles at Glean and Planet Labs, and previously spent nearly a decade across Google and Twitter. She returns to Mozilla with 20 years of professional experience advising and operating in technology organizations. In these roles — and throughout her career — she has focused on building durable businesses grounded in openness, community, and long-term impact.

“Mozilla has always been creative, ambitious, and deeply rooted in community,” said Amy Keating. “I’m excited to return at a moment when the organization is bringing its mission and its assets together in new ways — and to help build the operational and business foundation that allows our teams and portfolio organizations to thrive.”

As Chief Business Officer, Amy brings an investment and growth lens to Mozilla, supporting Mozilla’s portfolio of mission-driven companies and nonprofits, identifying investments in new entities aligned with the organization’s strategy, and helping to strengthen Mozilla’s leadership creating an economic counterbalance to the players now dominating a closed AI ecosystem.

This work is critical not only to Mozilla’s own sustainability, but to its ability to influence markets and shape the future of AI and the web in the public interest.

“I’m here to move with speed and clarity,” said Keating, “and to think and act at the scale of our potential across the Mozilla Project.”



Read more here about Mozilla’s next era. Read here about Mozilla’s new CTO, Raffi Krikorian.