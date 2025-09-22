Mozilla Welcomes Raffi Krikorian as Chief Technology Officer

Today Mozilla is excited to announce Raffi Krikorian — technologist, innovator and community builder — as our first-ever portfolio wide Chief Technology Officer.

As AI and technology development becomes increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few, Krikorian joins Mozilla at a moment of urgency and opportunity. It is a pivotal time to shape a different future — one where we build AI we can trust, use with agency, and understand — rather than accept a future defined by opacity and control. Krikorian will lead Mozilla’s efforts to develop trustworthy and open source AI, ensuring Mozilla is inventing and building technology that pushes us all in the right direction.

“We need to make sure AI and the internet belong to all of us, not just a few big companies,” said Mark Surman, President of Mozilla. “Raffi is the right person to lead that charge — creative, innovative and passionate about responsible technology. He puts wind in our sails, accelerating Mozilla’s mission of building technology based on the values in our Manifesto.”

Krikorian brings a record of impact across sectors to Mozilla, with roles spanning tech, politics, media and philanthropy. Raffi joins us from having been the CTO at Emerson Collective, where he led efforts to bring technologists into sectors like education, the environment, immigration, and economic mobility — and to help people in those sectors see themselves as technologists. He also hosted the “Technically Optimistic” podcast and Substack, exploring technology’s impact on society.

Prior to that, he was the first CTO of the US’s Democratic National Committee, where he used data, technology, and digital security to support the election processes of Democratic candidates up and down the ballot; Director of Uber’s Advanced Technologies Center, where he led the development and rollout of the first passenger-carrying self-driving car fleet; and Vice President of Platform Engineering at Twitter, where he managed and built Twitter’s global infrastructure.

Krikorian has served on the Mozilla Foundation Board of Directors since 2023, on Mozilla.ai’s Board since 2024, and on the Mozilla.org Board since its inception.

“We don’t just need critiques on how AI is being built — we need real, working alternatives,” said Krikorian. “Mozilla is one of the few places that can actually do that. It’s built for this moment. I’m excited to join the team and help shape technology that reflects values we care about — transparency, openness, participation, and trust.”

Krikorian joins a strong bench of technical leaders across Mozilla’s portfolio, including Firefox and Thunderbird. Mozilla’s portfolio also includes Mozilla Ventures, our impact fund which now has invested in more than 55 startups that share our vision, Mozilla.ai, which has early-stage open source projects like the “any-suite” that enables developer choice, and Mozilla Foundation.