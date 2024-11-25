La Humita: 20 years of authentic Ecuadorian flavors in Chicago

Nestor Correa founded La Humita in 2003. Later, he hired Chef Juan Esteban, who introduced new dishes focused on Ecuadorian seafood. Credit: Diane Sooyeon Kang

When Nestor Correa opened La Humita in Chicago in 2003, he wasn’t just opening a restaurant; he was creating a culinary homage to his family’s heritage and Ecuadorian roots. Named after la humita — a traditional sweet tamale made from ground corn — the restaurant started with recipes passed down through generations, becoming one of the first Ecuadorian restaurants in the city to offer an authentic taste of Ecuador to a diverse audience.



Nestor’s journey into the restaurant world began long before La Humita opened its doors. For over 15 years, he worked as a server at the Marriott Hotel, where he cultivated a deep appreciation for the restaurant industry. “I’ve always had a passion for our cuisine,” Nestor explains. “My mission is to leave something cultural in the city. It’s why I chose to open an Ecuadorian restaurant over other types.” This dedication stems from his childhood, growing up with his mother’s and sister’s homemade recipes that friends and family always praised.

Credit: Diane Sooyeon Kang

La Humita’s initial concept was a high-end dining experience. When it opened in 2003, it quickly gained media attention, appearing in publications like The Chicago Tribune and Chicago Magazine. With a unique menu of Ecuadorian dishes, La Humita quickly became a standout in Chicago’s dining scene, introducing many locals to the richness of Ecuadorian cuisine for the first time. But when the pandemic struck, Nestor faced a major setback. La Humita closed its doors for two years, during which he reevaluated the concept. He attempted to relaunch as La Humita Express, a fast-food version inspired by restaurants like Panda Express, with customizable plates and a simplified approach to serving.



However, this new concept didn’t resonate with his loyal Ecuadorian clientele, who longed for more traditional dishes. “Our community didn’t accept the concept,” Nestor says. “They want specific, traditional dishes.” Realizing that the express concept was not meeting his community’s needs, he restructured the restaurant to honor its original offerings, bringing back traditional plates that felt authentic and comforting. This shift was solidified with the hiring of Juan Esteban, a chef from Quito, Ecuador, who introduced new dishes focused on Ecuadorian seafood, such as shrimp ceviche and the iconic encebollado de pescado (fish soup). “Our chef has brought fresh ideas and traditional flavors,” Nestor shares, crediting this hire with revitalizing La Humita’s menu.

“Our chef has brought fresh ideas and traditional flavors,” Nestor Correa said of Chef Juan Esteban. Credit: Diane Sooyeon Kang

This renewed focus on Ecuadorian authenticity has also allowed La Humita to double down on what sets it apart. “We only serve 100% Ecuadorian cuisine — no Mexican, American or Italian dishes,” Nestor emphasizes. Their approach highlights a distinct culinary identity, one that differentiates Ecuadorian cuisine from other Latin American food, especially with dishes like ceviche, which is boiled instead of cooked in lemon as it’s typically prepared in other countries.



Despite these adaptations, challenges remain, particularly in reaching new customers. “For us, it’s been complicated because our cuisine isn’t as well-known as Italian or Mexican,” Nestor admits. “It’s hard to make Ecuadorian food popular.” Initially, La Humita attracted a mix of local and international patrons, but over the years, its customer base has become primarily Ecuadorian. Now, with a focus on maintaining cultural authenticity, Nestor hopes to regain a wider audience.



One major hurdle to expanding his reach has been the restaurant’s limited digital presence. While they have social media accounts, Nestor acknowledges that without a professional website, they lack visibility. “Many business owners don’t realize how critical a website is,” he says. “But if you don’t have one, or if it’s not up-to-date, you’re missing out. People are looking for information, and not having it can hurt your business.” With this in mind, Correa hopes to build a new website that will better showcase the restaurant’s true identity and give diners a clearer picture of the food and experiences they can expect. Even small changes, like displaying photos of their dishes in the restaurant windows, have made a noticeable difference, drawing in more people from the neighborhood

Credit: Diane Sooyeon Kang

For Nestor, the business is personal. Not only does his family’s legacy influence the menu—his mother’s and sister’s recipes remain unchanged on dishes like la humita and traditional tamales — but his family also plays an active role in the restaurant’s operations. His wife, who is originally from Mexico, learned to cook Ecuadorian food from his mother and sister, and she now works in the kitchen. “We grew up with business in our blood,” Nestor explains. “My wife, my sister, and even my mother, who’s 93, have all helped bring Ecuadorian flavors to life here.”



As Nestor reflects on La Humita’s 20-year journey, he remains steadfast in his commitment to Ecuadorian cuisine. Going digital may help him reach more people, but for Nestor, the heart of La Humita will always be the authenticity and warmth of home-cooked Ecuadorian dishes. And with the support of his family and community, he’s hopeful La Humita will continue to thrive for many years to come.



His vision of sharing Ecuadorian cuisine with Chicago continues to guide him, and he’s excited for what the future holds. “It’s all about sharing my culture through my food,” he says. “Everything we do is a reflection of that.”

Credit: Diane Sooyeon Kang

Chicago's small business owners are shaping their communities with purpose. In this series, we highlight the entrepreneurs behind local gems – each of them building something bigger than just a business.