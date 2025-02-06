Welcoming Peter Rojas as Mozilla’s SVP of New Products

We’re thrilled to share that Peter Rojas has joined Mozilla Corporation as our new Senior Vice President of New Products. In this role, Peter will lead Mozilla’s endeavors to explore, build and scale new products that align with Mozilla’s greater mission and values. He will report to me and join Mozilla’s steering committee.

At Mozilla, we are continuing to explore and scale new products that diversify revenue, address evolving consumer needs, and positively impact this new era of the internet. Peter brings a deep well of experience at the intersection of technology, entrepreneurship and product innovation –– expertise that will help Mozilla monetize and expand beyond our flagship browser. His leadership will be instrumental in bringing exciting new products to consumers who value privacy, choice and an open web.

Early in Peter’s career, he co-founded several influential startups, including the consumer technology news and review organization Engadget and the blogging network Weblogs Inc. He was also a founding partner at Betaworks Ventures, where he invested in groundbreaking companies like Rec Room, Hugging Face, Facemoji, and 8th Wall, among others. Several of these companies were later acquired by Niantic, Twitter and Google.

Most recently, Peter led incubations and early-stage explorations as head of product for Meta’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) group. He was also a senior product director for Messenger and Instagram Direct, where he helped tackle some of Meta’s biggest product challenges, including the monetization of Messenger. Peter also served as VP of strategy at AOL, overseeing strategy for AOL’s brand group, and was later promoted to co-director of AOL Alpha, the company’s experimental new product group.

In the past few months, Mozilla has brought on some strong, innovative product leadership, welcoming talent such as Anthony Enzor-DeMeo, Firefox SVP, and Ajit Varma, VP of Firefox Product. I look forward to working closely with Peter and our other new product leaders as Mozilla continues to evolve, offering a range of new products and services that advance our mission.