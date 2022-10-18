Privacy online just got easier with today’s Firefox release

October is one of our favorite months of the year with Autumn and Cybersecurity Awareness Month. We’re supporting Cybersecurity Awareness with Private Browsing mode upgrades. Additionally, we’re rolling out new features to help you pick up where you last left off with Firefox View and new Colorways and wallpapers to refresh your look.

Earlier this year we celebrated our 100th Firefox release and reaffirmed our commitment to put people first. For today’s release, we’re rolling out new features that deliver on our user promise to provide web experiences that prioritizes people’s privacy and needs whenever they go online.

Today’s new features on Firefox:

Your go-to button for Private Browsing

Last year we upleveled our Private Browsing mode by adding new privacy protections like Total Cookie Protection and HTTPS by default. Today, we’ve made it even easier to use by adding a new shortcut button you can pin to your desktop so you can quickly go to Private Browsing mode whenever you want. We also added a modern look and feel with a new logo and updated it so Private Browsing mode now defaults to dark theme, making it easier to know when you are in Private Browsing mode.

Private Browsing mode has a new shortcut button so you can pin it to your desktop

Start your day with Firefox View

Our days consist of multiple tasks. Most tasks are easy to jump back into like a dog-eared page in a book or selecting the recently watched show in your streaming service app. We created Firefox View to help users navigate today’s internet. For today’s launch of Firefox View you will see up to 25 of your recently closed tabs within each window of your desktop device. Once you’ve synced your mobile devices, you’ll see the last three active tabs you had open on your other devices. You’ll also get to refresh your Firefox with a new Colorway inspired by the Independent Voices collection. Firefox View will continue to be a place where you can quickly get to the information that matters most to you.

Firefox View will be the place where you can quickly get information that matters most to you

Fall into our new Colorways and wallpaper collections

Last year we launched Firefox Colorways, a new desktop feature that allowed our users to express their most authentic selves and bring joy while browsing the web. Then, in March we rolled out a mobile version with wallpapers. Today, we’re releasing the latest limited edition of the Colorways and wallpapers collection inspired by Independent Voices. Behind this collection is streetwear and sneaker designer Keely Alexis, best known for the Air Jordans and other sneakers she created at Nike. The Colorways collection was her first collaboration with a technology company where she created bold and vibrant colored themes. To read more about the Colorways collection, visit our joy of color stories series here.

Get the latest limited edition of the Colorways and wallpapers collection

“‘Independent Voices’ are the voices of the past and present that create a better future,” said Keely Alexis. “I chose this [analogy] as my inspiration for the collaboration because it feels authentic to me but it also aligns with Firefox and the vision that we can make the world better, on the internet and beyond.”

Two new shortcuts to boost your productivity

Get things done faster with today’s updates with PDF editor and Text Recognition.

Productivity boost #1: You know those PDF forms you receive either from your doctor or other service provider that you have to print out and send back to them? Now, you can write directly within those forms in the PDF editor. All that’s left to do is add your signature (which you can now do!) and you’re done!

Productivity boost #2: For users of macOS 10.15 and higher, now you can save a step with our Text Recognition feature. For those times when you want to separate and reuse text from an image (like that hilarious meme or screenshot), this new feature will enable you to copy only the text so that you can share and store without having to manually retype it. Timesaver! This feature is also compatible with VoiceOver, the built-in macOS screen reader.

Check out all these new features today and download them on your desktop and mobile devices: Firefox, Firefox on Android and Firefox for iOS.