After Ticketmaster’s data breach, it’s time to secure your info

Still in its “anti-hero” era, Ticketmaster has users reeling from a data breach last May, when a hacker group claimed to have stolen data from more than 500 million people.

The breach coincided with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, one of the biggest tours ever that just so happened to have one of the most problematic rollouts ever. (So many fans tried to buy presale tickets that Ticketmaster’s system crashed, forcing the company to cancel the general sale — yet bots and scalpers still managed to grab tickets.)

So what do you do after a massive data breach?

Use 2FA

Two-factor-authentication (2FA if you’re into brevity) is a simple and effective way to add an extra layer of security to your logins.

Change old passwords

Look. We get it. “FearlessSwiftie13!” is a pretty solid password. But if you’ve been using it since 2008, it’s time to update it. Make it something less obvious, maybe even use Firefox’s password generator. Don’t re-use passwords. If they’re easy to remember, they’re easy to hack.

Not to plug our own thing, but Mozilla Monitor does a pretty good job of showing what personal data was actually breached. We recommend the free scan; it’ll tell you if your phone number, passwords or home address have been leaked and alert you to future breaches, so you can act accordingly and stay in the loop.

No phish

Because the Ticketmaster data breach was so big, many people’s information could now be in the hands of scammers, who may use the data they got to pose as Ticketmaster or concert venues, to steal even more of your information. Be on the lookout for any emails or texts that seem suspicious or off.

Keep tabs on your statements

Regularly review your credit card statements. Pick a day and make it a habit. Even if you haven’t been part of a headline-making breach, it’s smart – you’ll catch any unfamiliar charges and can report them to your card issuer right away.

Data breaches are no fun, but they do help people snap out of their old (and easily hackable) habits. By using a combination of these steps above and some good ol’-fashioned common sense, you’ll minimize the risk of them happening again.