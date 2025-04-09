Data ethics in action: Zenjob, TikTok and Mozilla’s Anonym show a better way to measure

Let’s face it — measuring ad performance is challenging in a shifting privacy landscape. With tightening regulations and data sharing under a well-deserved microscope, advertisers are under more pressure than ever to prove their campaigns can work without crossing privacy lines.

That was the exact puzzle Zenjob had to solve. As a platform connecting people to flexible work, they wanted to make the most of a key hiring season in 2024 with a fresh TikTok campaign. They also wanted to do it right by keeping user privacy front and center, a goal that we at Mozilla passionately, operationally and increasingly technologically share.

In pursuit of a campaign that successfully derived valuable insights without exposing user-level data, Zenjob teamed up with Mozilla’s Anonym, a privacy-first data analytics solution harnessed by TikTok to balance campaign performance with user privacy. Together, Zenjob, TikTok and Anonym found a way to measure what really matters — like campaign impact and attribution — without exposing any user-level data.

Why is this story worth a read? Because it proves insights and integrity can coexist. Zenjob didn’t just run a high-performing campaign — they saw a serious lift in signups and walked away with a crystal clear view of what worked, all while keeping sensitive user data secure and private.

If you’re wondering how to balance performance with privacy, this case study is a great place to start.

Private measurement provides Zenjob with proof of incremental performance on iOS

The objective

Zenjob, the innovative platform connecting job seekers with flexible work opportunities, chose TikTok to promote its services during a key hiring season in 2024. As a platform, TikTok connects billions of users on a global scale. Zenjob’s aim was to expand the reach of their job-matching marketplace while simultaneously maintaining its deep commitment to protecting user privacy. This required a solution that allowed them to measure the effectiveness of their TikTok app-focused advertising campaigns without sharing any user-level data directly with the platform.

The solution

To accomplish this objective, Zenjob, Ltd. partnered with Anonym, a privacy-first data analytics solution harnessed by TikTok to seamlessly integrate advanced privacy-preserving protections with campaign efficiency and performance measurements. Zenjob leveraged Anonym’s Private Lift to measure the incrementality (or causal impact) of its four-week campaign on TikTok across Germany, and Private Attribution to determine what levers to use to optimize its campaigns (e.g. creative, geotargeting, etc.) All processing occurred in Europe and results were delivered within days of the campaign end. No integration work was required from Zenjob — they simply leveraged Anonym’s drag-and-drop interface, ensuring all data was correctly formatted and encrypted.

The results

After the campaign ended, Anonym matched hashed and encrypted sales data with hashed and encrypted impression data from TikTok within a confidential computing environment. The data was processed using differentially private algorithms for lift and attribution. Differential privacy is a method that adds noise to data sets, making individual data points indistinguishable to enhance user privacy — while simultaneously allowing effective, actionable analysis of ad performance.

The results were impressive:

TikTok drove a 38% increase in signups during the three week campaign period and the subsequent week

during the three week campaign period and the subsequent week The number of conversions Zenjob was able to match to TikTok impressions was significantly higher than what they had seen without Anonym’s technology

By rolling out Anonym’s privacy-preserving measurement solution, Zenjob boosted visibility into campaign performance — while keeping data safe, user trust intact, and privacy at the heart of it all.