Spring detox with Firefox for iOS

A fresh start isn’t just for your home — your iPhone or iPad deserves a privacy detox too. With Firefox for iOS, you can block hidden trackers, stop fingerprinting, and keep your browsing history more private with Enhanced Tracking Protection.

How Firefox for iOS protects you

Websites and advertisers often track your activity using cookies, fingerprinting and redirect trackers. Firefox’s Enhanced Tracking Protection helps detox your browsing experience by blocking these trackers, keeping your personal data safe from prying eyes.

Learn more about how Enhanced Tracking Protection works in this FAQ.

Privacy features built for iOS

✅ Blocks Social Media Trackers – Prevents social media platforms from monitoring your activity across different sites.

✅ Prevents Cross-Site Tracking – Stops advertisers from following your movements from one site to another.

✅ Blocks Cryptominers and Fingerprinters – Protects your device from unauthorized cryptocurrency mining and digital fingerprinting attempts.

✅ Customizable Protection Levels – Choose between Standard and Strict modes to balance protection and site functionality.

✅ Private Browsing Mode – Browse without saving history, cookies, or site data, ensuring your sessions remain confidential.

✅ Sync Across Devices – Use Firefox on your iPhone, iPad, and desktop while keeping your privacy settings intact.

How to check your privacy settings on Firefox for iOS

Make sure you’re getting the best privacy protection by following these steps on your iPhone or iPad:

Open the Firefox app. Tap the menu (☰) button at the bottom of the screen. Select Settings, then tap Tracking Protection. Choose your desired protection level: Standard : Blocks social media trackers, cross-site trackers, cryptominers, and fingerprinters.

: Blocks social media trackers, cross-site trackers, cryptominers, and fingerprinters. Strict: Includes all Standard protections and also stops known tracking content, such as videos, ads, and other elements with tracking code. Pages load faster, but this setting may block some website functionality.

A cleaner, safer way to browse on iOS

Spring cleaning isn’t just about organizing your space—it’s about clearing out digital clutter too. With Firefox for iOS, you can enjoy a faster, safer browsing experience while blocking trackers that slow you down.

🌿 Give your privacy a fresh start — join the Spring Detox with Firefox today.