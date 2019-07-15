100,985,047 have been invited to the Evite data breach “party”

Did you get an invitation to the latest data breach? Over the weekend it was disclosed that Evite, the online invitation platform that has sent more than a few birthday and pizza party invitations over the years, suffered a data breach that included over 100 million accounts.

If you are unsure if your email was part of the Evite data breach, you can check with Firefox Monitor.

Note that if you’re new to Firefox Monitor, you may find out that your email has been caught in other breaches. That can feel scary, but here are some things you can do right away if that’s the case:

Change your password to a strong, unique password

A strong password uses a combination of upper and lowercase letters, special characters, and numbers. It doesn’t contain personal info like your address, birthday or family names.

Stop using that exposed password entirely

Cyber criminals could find your password on the dark web and use it to log in to your other accounts. The best way to protect your accounts is to use unique passwords for each one.

Get help creating better passwords and keeping them safe

Use a password manager to create strong, unique passwords. Password managers securely store all your logins so you can access them across all your devices.

Incidents like the Evite data breach are only going to continue, and it’s up to each of us to be vigilant about our online security. Sign up for breach monitoring with Firefox Monitor so that if your information surfaces in a new data breach, we’ll send you an alert.

Protect your passwords

Firefox Lockwise remembers your passwords, keeps them safe behind a wall of code, and lets you take them everywhere on your phone, tablet and desktop.