Make Firefox your default browser on iOS (finally!)

With iOS 14, Apple users will finally have the power to choose any default browser on iPhones and iPads. And now that there’s a choice, make it count with Firefox! It’s been a long time coming. Here’s how to set Firefox as your default browser on iOS:

Download Firefox for iOS browser app*. If you already have it, make sure you are upgraded to the latest version. Look for a Firefox update to version 28.2 this week, which will let you set your default on iOS. Go to device Settings and find the Firefox app Tap on Default Browser App Select Firefox for your default High five!

From a company that puts people before profit

Firefox is an independent browser, backed by Mozilla, the not-for-profit organization. We believe you should be able to decide who sees your personal info, not just among your friends, but with advertisers and companies on the internet — including us. In contrast to other major tech companies, Firefox products don’t harvest, sell or monetize your personal data. So you do you online. We’re here for it.

Here are a few things you can do with the Firefox for iOS update for iOS 14.

Make a Firefox Widget

The new iOS Widget feature is perfect for setting up shortcuts to all your favorite quick actions in Firefox — searching the web, private browsing, private web searches and opening a link from your clipboard for example. You can even turn the top news and entertainment sites you cycle through daily into a widget for fast access from your home screen.

Shields up for privacy

Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention offers solid privacy protection for the full device that you can make even stronger in Firefox. By setting Firefox to Strict Enhanced Tracking Protection, you’ll be shielded from known tracking content embedded in videos, ads and other content through tracking codes, as well as invasive cryptomining and fingerprinting trackers. Pages load faster but this setting can also block some website functionality. If this happens, tap the shield to switch Enhanced Tracking Protection off for a specific site.

One tap to private mode

Private browsing mode is good for all kinds of things, like looking up random stuff that you just don’t need to be reminded about again. Private browsing tells Firefox not to save any of your browsing history or cache after you end the session, which keeps that information from being discovered or retrieved at a later date by other users. Switching to private browsing mode on your iPhone or iPad is as easy as tapping the mask icon. The mask background turns purple when you’re in private browsing mode.

Get in sync

Add Firefox across all your devices for the best of secure, seamless browsing. Sync your devices to take your favorite bookmarks, saved logins and open tabs wherever you go. Send open tabs between mobile and desktop. And Firefox makes password management easy by remembering your passwords across devices. Just tap the three bars in your Firefox browser to start taking your internet life everywhere, knowing that your data is safe, never sold.