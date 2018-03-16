March Add(on)ness: uBlock (1) vs Kimetrack (4)

Decide who will be the ultimate privacy extension in today’s Add-on Madness…

uBlock Origin

Privacy, tracking

uBlock Origin is an efficient blocker. Easy on CPU and memory.

Nobody likes to be tracked online. uBlock Origin keeps third-party sites from tracking you online without your permission. The add-on blocks known tracking sites that appear on EasyList, Peter Lowe’s Ad Server List, Easy Privacy, and Malware Domains. The add-on runs in the background, keeping you safe from prying eyes and bad actors. But wouldn’t it be better to know who’s doing the tracking? That’s for you to decide in this privacy face-off!

Fun Fact: In 2017, businesses spent $72.5 billion on online ads, surpassing for the first time in history the $69 billion spent on TV ads.

VS

Kimetrak

Privacy, tracking

Kimetrak (Who’s tracking me) is an extension allowing you see at a glance what third-party domains are loaded from websites you visit. You can access detailed statistics with a list allowing you to analyse what services are able to track you online.

Kimetrack lets you see any of those third-party trackers that might be watching you online. Now you can see the bots behind the curtain and decide for yourself if they should be blocked! Kimetrack could make a strong showing, but we’ll see if transparency can trump tried-and-true security in this showdown!

Fun Fact: FBI agent Robert Hanssen spied for the Soviet Union from 1979 until 2001 when he was finally caught and convicted.

