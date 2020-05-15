Relaxing video series brings serenity to your day

Sitting in front of a computer all day (and getting caught up in the never-ending bad news cycle) can be draining. And if you happen to be working from home, you might also be facing distractions and other stressors. A soothing scene set to gentle white noise could be just the thing to restore serenity and focus to your day.

Right click on any of these relaxing videos and select “Loop” for continuous play. Then click the blue Picture-in-Picture button to pop the video out and play alongside while you go about your business on other tabs or do things outside of Firefox. You can also grab it with your mouse to move it around or resize it to your liking. Don’t see the Picture-in-Picture button? Download latest Firefox browser to use it.

Soothing surf

Can’t get to the beach? Bring soothing surf sounds inside.

Satisfying rain

Get lost (but stay dry) in a satisfying rainstorm.

Peaceful forest

Relax and tune out distractions in this peaceful forest.

More Picture-in-Picture

