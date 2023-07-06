Firefox support for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1

With Firefox 115, users on Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 will automatically be moved to the Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR).

Firefox is the only major browser that still supports users on these operating systems. Moving users to the ESR 115 version of Firefox will allow Mozilla to continue providing security updates until at least September 2024. Users do not need to take additional action to receive these updates.

We strongly encourage users to upgrade to a version of Windows that is supported by Microsoft. When migrating to a new device, users can use a Firefox Account to easily keep all of their settings, ensuring all bookmarks, browsing history and saved passwords are immediately available after installing Firefox.

Unsupported operating systems receive no security updates and can be dangerous for you to use. For planning purposes, enterprises using Firefox should consider September 2024 as the support end date for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1.