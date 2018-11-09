How to get the size of Rust types with -Zprint-type-sizes

When optimizing Rust code it’s sometimes useful to know how big a type is, i.e. how many bytes it takes up in memory. std::mem::size_of can tell you, but often you want to know the exact layout as well. For example, an enum might be surprisingly big, in which case you probably will want to know if, for example, there is one variant that is much bigger than the others.

The -Zprint-type-sizes option does exactly this. Just pass it to a nightly version of rustc — it isn’t enabled on release versions, unfortunately — and it’ll print out details of the size, layout, and alignment of all types in use. For example, for this type:

enum E { A, B(i32), C(u64, u8, u64, u8), D(Vec<u32>), }

it prints the following, plus info about a few built-in types:

print-type-size type: `E`: 32 bytes, alignment: 8 bytes print-type-size discriminant: 1 bytes print-type-size variant `A`: 0 bytes print-type-size variant `B`: 7 bytes print-type-size padding: 3 bytes print-type-size field `.0`: 4 bytes, alignment: 4 bytes print-type-size variant `C`: 23 bytes print-type-size field `.1`: 1 bytes print-type-size field `.3`: 1 bytes print-type-size padding: 5 bytes print-type-size field `.0`: 8 bytes, alignment: 8 bytes print-type-size field `.2`: 8 bytes print-type-size variant `D`: 31 bytes print-type-size padding: 7 bytes print-type-size field `.0`: 24 bytes, alignment: 8 bytes

It shows:

the size and alignment of the type;

for enums, the size of the discriminant;

for enums, the size of each variant;

the size, alignment, and ordering of all fields (note that the compiler has reordered variant C ‘s fields to minimize the size of E );

‘s fields to minimize the size of ); the size and location of all padding.

Every detail you could possibly want is there. Brilliant!

For rustc developers, there’s an extra-special trick for getting the size of a type within rustc itself. Put code like this into a file a.rs :

#![feature(rustc_private)] extern crate syntax; use syntax::ast::Expr; fn main() { let _x = std::mem::size_of::<Expr>(); }

and then compile it like this:

RUSTC_BOOTSTRAP=1 rustc -Zprint-type-sizes a.rs