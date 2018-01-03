Mitigations landing for new class of timing attack

Several recently-published research articles have demonstrated a new class of timing attacks (Meltdown and Spectre) that work on modern CPUs. Our internal experiments confirm that it is possible to use similar techniques from Web content to read private information between different origins. The full extent of this class of attack is still under investigation and we are working with security researchers and other browser vendors to fully understand the threat and fixes. Since this new class of attacks involves measuring precise time intervals, as a partial, short-term, mitigation we are disabling or reducing the precision of several time sources in Firefox. This includes both explicit sources, like performance.now() , and implicit sources that allow building high-resolution timers, viz., SharedArrayBuffer .

Specifically, in all release channels, starting with 57:

The resolution of performance.now() will be reduced to 20µs.

will be reduced to 20µs. The SharedArrayBuffer feature is being disabled by default.

Furthermore, other timing sources and time-fuzzing techniques are being worked on.