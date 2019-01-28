Defining the tracking practices that will be blocked in Firefox

For years, web users have endured major privacy violations. Their browsing continues to be routinely and silently tracked across the web. Tracking techniques have advanced to the point where users cannot meaningfully control how their personal data is used.

At Mozilla, we believe that privacy is fundamental, and that pervasive online tracking is unacceptable. Simply put: users need more protection from tracking. In late 2018, Mozilla announced that we are changing our approach to anti-tracking, with a focus on providing tracking protection by default, for the benefit of everyone using Firefox.

In support of this effort, today we are releasing an anti-tracking policy that outlines the tracking practices that Firefox will block by default. At a high level, this new policy will curtail tracking techniques that are used to build profiles of users’ browsing activity. In the policy, we outline the types of tracking practices that users cannot meaningfully control. Firefox may apply technical restrictions to the parties found using each of these techniques.

With the release of our new policy, we’ve defined the set of tracking practices that we think users need to be protected against. As a first step in enforcing this policy, Firefox includes a feature that prevents domains classified as trackers from using cookies and other browser storage features (e.g., DOM storage) when loaded as third parties. While this feature is currently off by default, we are working towards turning it on for all of our users in a future release of Firefox.

Furthermore, the policy also covers query string tracking, browser fingerprinting, and supercookies. We intend to apply protections that block these tracking practices in Firefox in the future.

Parties not wishing to be blocked by this policy should stop tracking Firefox users across websites. To classify trackers, we rely on Disconnect’s Tracking Protection list, which is curated in alignment with this policy. If a party changes their tracking practices and updates their public documentation to reflect these changes, they should work with Disconnect to update the classification of their domains.

This initial release of the anti-tracking policy is not meant to be the final version. Instead, the policy is a living document that we will update in response to the discovery and use of new tracking techniques. We believe that all web browsers have a fundamental obligation to protect users from tracking and we hope the launch of our policy advances the conversation about what privacy protections should be the default for all web users.

Clarification (2019-01-28): Added a sentence to clarify the current status of the cookie blocking feature.