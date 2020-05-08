May 2020 CA Communication

Mozilla has sent a CA Communication and Survey to inform Certification Authorities (CAs) who have root certificates included in Mozilla’s program about current expectations. Additionally this survey will collect input from CAs on potential changes to Mozilla’s Root Store Policy. This CA communication and survey has been emailed to the Primary Point of Contact (POC) and an email alias for each CA in Mozilla’s program, and they have been asked to respond to the following items:

Review guidance about actions a CA should take if they realize that mandated restrictions regarding COVID-19 will impact their audits or delay revocation of certificates. Inform Mozilla if their CA’s ability to fulfill the commitments that they made in response to the January 2020 CA Communication has been impeded. Provide input into potential policy changes that are under consideration, such as limiting maximum lifetimes for TLS certificates and limiting the re-use of domain name verification.

The full communication and survey can be read here. Responses to the survey will be automatically and immediately published by the CCADB.



With this CA Communication, we reiterate that participation in Mozilla’s CA Certificate Program is at our sole discretion, and we will take whatever steps are necessary to keep our users safe. Nevertheless, we believe that the best approach to safeguard that security is to work with CAs as partners, to foster open and frank communication, and to be diligent in looking for ways to improve.