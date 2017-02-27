Hi,

i was recently asked if v olunteers can help with Sheriffing!

And the answer is very simple: Of course you can and you are very welcome!

As every part of Mozilla, v olunteers are very important. Our t eam is mixed of Full-Time Employees and Volunteers.

What is needed to join as Community Sheriff:

I think basically there are 3 things you need to have to participate as Community Sheriff:

-> Communication Skills and Teamwork – Sheriffing means a lot of c ommunication – c ommunication with the other s heriff Teams, d evelopers and t eams like Taskcluster and Release Engineering.

-> Background Knowledge how Bugzilla works (commenting in b ugs, r esolving b ugs and s etting f lags etc)

-> Ability to see context & relationships between failures (like the relation of a set of failures to a checkin) to identify the changeset that cause s the regression.

All our tools are public accessible and you don’t need any specific ac cess rights to get started.

Our m ain tool is T reeherder ( https://treeherder.mozilla.org and the first tas k a Community Sheriff could do is to watch Treeherder and star failures .

We have described this task here https://mzl.la/2l2T7NJ

That would help us a lot!

When you are curious how a day in Sheriffing look s then maybe https://blog.mozilla.org/tomcat/2015/07/03/a-day-in-sheriffing/ can help 🙂

Please let us know when you are interested in becoming a Sheriff! You can find us on irc.mozilla.org in the #sheriffs channel!

Cheers,

-Tomcat