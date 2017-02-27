Sheriffing @ Mozilla – Sheriffing a Community Task!February 27th, 2017 by cbook
Hi,
i was recently asked if volunteers can help with Sheriffing!
And the answer is very simple: Of course you can and you are very welcome!
As every part of Mozilla, volunteers are very important. Our team is mixed of Full-Time Employees and Volunteers.
What is needed to join as Community Sheriff:
I think basically there are 3 things you need to have to participate as Community Sheriff:
-> Communication Skills and Teamwork – Sheriffing means a lot of communication – communication with the other sheriff Teams, developers and teams like Taskcluster and Release Engineering.
-> Background Knowledge how Bugzilla works (commenting in bugs, resolving bugs and setting flags etc)
-> Ability to see context & relationships between failures (like the relation of a set of failures to a checkin) to identify the changeset that causes the regression.
All our tools are public accessible and you don’t need any specific access rights to get started.
Our main tool is Treeherder (https://treeherder.mozilla.org and the first task a Community Sheriff could do is to watch Treeherder and star failures.
We have described this task here https://mzl.la/2l2T7NJ
That would help us a lot!
When you are curious how a day in Sheriffing looks then maybe https://blog.mozilla.org/tomcat/2015/07/03/a-day-in-sheriffing/ can help 🙂
Please let us know when you are interested in becoming a Sheriff! You can find us on irc.mozilla.org in the #sheriffs channel!
Cheers,
-Tomcat
