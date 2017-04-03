Hi,

Keeping the code trees [1] green (meaning free of build or test failures,

regressions, and minimizing intermittent test failures) is the daily

goal of sheriffing.

In order to reach this goal, this means we sometimes have to back out (revert)

changes made by developers. While this is a part of our job, we don’t do

it easily or without reason.

Backouts happen mostly for:

-> Bustage (i.e. Firefox no longer

successfully builds)

-> Test failures caused by a specific change

-> Issues reported by the community, like startup crashes or severe

regressions (these backouts often lead to new nightly builds being

created as well)

-> Performance regressions or memory leaks

-> Issues that block merges like merge-conflicts (like for a mozilla-inbound to mozilla-central merge)

For our primary integration repositories (where our developers land most

their changes), our workflow depends on which repository the problem is

on.

Mozilla-Inbound

-> Close Mozilla-Inbound if needed (preventing

developers from landing any further changes until the problem is

resolved)

-> Try to notify the responsible developer so that they

are aware of the problem caused by their patch

-> If possible, we

accept follow-up patches to fix the problem. This allows us to fail

forward and avoid running extra jobs that require more CPU time and

therefore increase costs.

-> If we don’t get response from the developer within a short

timeframe like 5 minutes, we back out the change and comment in the

bug with a reason for the backout (for example, including a link to the

failure log) and a needinfo to the assigne, to make sure the bug don’t get lost.

Autoland

-> Changesets that cause problems are backed out immediately –

no follow-ups as described above are possible (only the sheriffs can push manually to

autoland)

In any case, backouts are never meant to be personal and it’s part of

our job to try our best to keep our trees open for developers. We also

try to provide as much information as possible in the bug for why we

backed out a change.

Of course, we also make mistakes and it could be that we backed out

changesets that were innocent (like in a case where its not 100% clear

what caused the problem), but we try our best.

If you feedback or ideas how we can make things better, let me know.

Cheers,

– Tomcat

[1] Trees: The tree contains the source code as well as the code required to build each project on supported platforms (Linux, Windows, macOS, etc) and tests for various areas. Sheriffs take care of Firefox Code Trees like mozilla-central, mozilla-inbound, autoland, mozilla-aurora, mozilla-beta and mozilla-esr45/52 – our primary tool is treeherder and can be found here