One thing i love at Mozilla is that there is no general “that’s the way we have always done it..” – we at Mozilla try to improve things – our Software but also our processes and so its also with Sheriffing – We try to optimize our workflow/processes constantly to make your live as developer easier when working with us but … we rely also on your feedback 🙂

So we created a Survey for YOU to give us Feedback about how we do and also where we can improve. This input/Feedback from you is very valuable for us!

You can find the Survey at http://bit.ly/2s4rACF – https://docs.google.com/a/mozilla.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfGBZ50zkG9W-Wnk1ACBfFvj1iu8e46I5gs9t-G3ZWDpcy4-A/viewform

Thanks for taking part in the Survey!

– Tomcat