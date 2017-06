Hi,

just a reminder that we have our Sheriff Survey Running and please take part in it, it helps us a lot to improve our work!

Link: https://docs.google.com/a/mozilla.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfGBZ50zkG9W-Wnk1ACBfFvj1iu8e46I5gs9t-G3ZWDpcy4-A/viewform

thanks!

Tomcat