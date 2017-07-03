Hi,

Welcome to the Sheriff Statistics for June 2017 !

Now to the actual data for June!

Autoland Tree:

Total Servo Sync Pushes: 254

Total Pushes: 1799

Total Number of commits 3711

Total number of commits without Servo 3445

Total Backouts: 167

Total of Multi-bug pushes 12

Total number of bugs changed 1702

Percentage of backout against bugs: 9.81198589894

Percentage of backouts: 9.28293496387

Percentage of backouts without Servo: 10.8090614887 (thats ~ +0,8 % higher rate compared to may)

Mozilla-inbound



Total Pushes: 1117

Total Number of commits 3611

Total number of commits without Servo 3611

Total Backouts: 130

Total of Multi-bug pushes 159

Total number of bugs changed 1591

Percentage of backout against bugs: 8.

Percentage of backouts: 11.6383169203

So Sheriffs managed and monitored on the Integration Trees in May 2017 ~ 2900 pushes and 297 backouts.

Let us know when you have any Question or Feedback about Sheriffing.

Cheers and have a great July!,

-Tomcat