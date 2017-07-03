«

Sheriff Statistics for June 2017

July 3rd, 2017 by cbook

Hi,

Welcome to the Sheriff Statistics for June 2017 !

Also i would like to thank everyone for taking part in the Sheriff Survey – You can see the results here : https://blog.mozilla.org/tomcat/2017/06/23/sheriff-survey-results/
Now to the actual data for June!
June 2017:

Autoland Tree:

Total Servo Sync Pushes: 254
Total Pushes: 1799
Total Number of commits 3711
Total number of commits without Servo 3445
Total Backouts: 167
Total of Multi-bug pushes 12
Total number of bugs changed 1702
Percentage of backout against bugs: 9.81198589894
Percentage of backouts: 9.28293496387
Percentage of backouts without Servo: 10.8090614887 (thats ~ +0,8 % higher rate compared to may)

Mozilla-inbound
Total Servo Sync Pushes: 0
Total Pushes: 1117
Total Number of commits 3611
Total number of commits without Servo 3611
Total Backouts: 130
Total of Multi-bug pushes 159
Total number of bugs changed 1591
Percentage of backout against bugs: 8.17096165933
Percentage of backouts: 11.6383169203
Percentage of backouts without Servo: 11.6383169203 (~ +0,7 % higher rate compared to may)

So Sheriffs managed and monitored on the Integration Trees in May 2017 ~ 2900 pushes and 297 backouts.

Let us know when you have any Question or Feedback about Sheriffing.

Cheers and have a great July!,
-Tomcat

This entry was posted on Monday, July 3rd, 2017 at 2:24 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply