Sheriff Statistics for June 2017July 3rd, 2017 by cbook
Hi,
Welcome to the Sheriff Statistics for June 2017 !
Autoland Tree:
Total Servo Sync Pushes: 254
Total Pushes: 1799
Total Number of commits 3711
Total number of commits without Servo 3445
Total Backouts: 167
Total of Multi-bug pushes 12
Total number of bugs changed 1702
Percentage of backout against bugs: 9.81198589894
Percentage of backouts: 9.28293496387
Percentage of backouts without Servo: 10.8090614887 (thats ~ +0,8 % higher rate compared to may)
Total Pushes: 1117
Total Number of commits 3611
Total number of commits without Servo 3611
Total Backouts: 130
Total of Multi-bug pushes 159
Total number of bugs changed 1591
Percentage of backout against bugs: 8.17096165933
Percentage of backouts: 11.6383169203
Percentage of backouts without Servo: 11.6383169203 (~ +0,7 % higher rate compared to may)
So Sheriffs managed and monitored on the Integration Trees in May 2017 ~ 2900 pushes and 297 backouts.
Let us know when you have any Question or Feedback about Sheriffing.
Cheers and have a great July!,
-Tomcat