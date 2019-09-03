Mozilla’s Manifest v3 FAQ

What is Manifest v3?

Chrome versions the APIs they provide to extensions, and the current format is version 2. The Firefox WebExtensions API is nearly 100% compatible with version 2, allowing extension developers to easily target both browsers.

In November 2018, Google proposed an update to their API, which they called Manifest v3. This update includes a number of changes that are not backwards-compatible and will require extension developers to take action to remain compatible.

A number of extension developers have reached out to ask how Mozilla plans to respond to the changes proposed in v3. Following are answers to some of the frequently asked questions.

Why do these changes negatively affect content blocking extensions?

One of the proposed changes in v3 is to deprecate a very powerful API called blocking webRequest . This API gives extensions the ability to intercept all inbound and outbound traffic from the browser, and then block, redirect or modify that traffic.

In its place, Google has proposed an API called declarativeNetRequest . This API impacts the capabilities of content blocking extensions by limiting the number of rules, as well as available filters and actions. These limitations negatively impact content blockers because modern content blockers are very sophisticated and employ layers of algorithms to not only detect and block ads, but to hide from the ad networks themselves. Extensions would still be able to use webRequest but only to observe requests, not to modify or block them.

As a result, some content blocking extension developers have stated they can no longer maintain their add-on if Google decides to follow through with their plans. Those who do continue development may not be able to provide the same level of capability for their users.

Will Mozilla follow Google with these changes?

In the absence of a true standard for browser extensions, maintaining compatibility with Chrome is important for Firefox developers and users. Firefox is not, however, obligated to implement every part of v3, and our WebExtensions API already departs in several areas under v2 where we think it makes sense.

Content blocking: We have no immediate plans to remove blocking webRequest and are working with add-on developers to gain a better understanding of how they use the APIs in question to help determine how to best support them.

Background service workers: Manifest v3 proposes the implementation of service workers for background processes to improve performance. We are currently investigating the impact of this change, what it would mean for developers, and whether there is a benefit in continuing to maintain background pages.

Runtime host permissions: We are evaluating the proposal in Manifest v3 to give users more granular control over the sites they give permissions to, and investigating ways to do so without too much interruption and confusion.

Cross-origin communication: In Manifest v3, content scripts will have the same permissions as the page they are injected in. We are planning to implement this change.

Remotely hosted code: Firefox already does not allow remote code as a policy. Manifest v3 includes a proposal for additional technical enforcement measures, which we are currently evaluating and intend to also enforce.

Will my extensions continue to work in Manifest v3?

Google’s proposed changes, such as the use of service workers in the background process, are not backwards-compatible. Developers will have to adapt their add-ons to accommodate these changes.

That said, the changes Google has proposed are not yet stabilized. Therefore, it is too early to provide specific guidance on what to change and how to do so. Mozilla is waiting for more clarity and has begun investigating the effort needed to adapt.

We will provide ongoing updates about changes necessary on the add-ons blog.

What is the timeline for these changes?

Given Manifest v3 is still in the draft and design phase, it is too early to provide a specific timeline. We are currently investigating what level of effort is required to make the changes Google is proposing, and identifying where we may depart from their plans.

Later this year we will begin experimenting with the changes we feel have a high chance of being part of the final version of Manifest v3, and that we think make sense for our users. Early adopters will have a chance to test our changes in the Firefox Nightly and Beta channels.

Once Google has finalized their v3 changes and Firefox has implemented the parts that make sense for our developers and users, we will provide ample time and documentation for extension developers to adapt. We do not intend to deprecate the v2 API before we are certain that developers have a viable path forward to migrate to v3.

Keep your eyes on the add-ons blog for updates regarding Manifest v3 and some of the other work our team is up to. We welcome your feedback on our community forum.