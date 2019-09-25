Recommended Extensions & community involvement

In July we launched the Recommended Extensions program, which entailed a complete reboot of our editorial process on addons.mozilla.org (AMO). Previously we placed a priority on regularly highlighting new featured extensions to explore. With the Recommended program, we’ve shifted our focus to actively monitoring a fairly fixed collection of curated extensions.

For years community contributors on the Featured Extensions Board played a big role in selecting AMO’s monthly curated content. We intend to maintain a community project aligned with the Recommended program. We’re in the process now of reshaping the project to be known as the Recommended Extensions Community Board. As before, the board will be comprised of contributors who possess a keen passion for, and expertise of, browser extensions. Board membership will rotate every six months.

The add-ons team is currently constructing the first Recommended Extensions Community Board. To help shape the foundation of this project, we’re aiming to fill the debut board with some of our most prolific past editorial contributors. In general, the Recommended Extensions Community Board will focus on:

Ongoing evaluation of current Recommended extensions. All Recommended extensions are under active development. As such, contributors will participate in ongoing re-evaluations to ensure the curated list maintains a high overall quality standard.

All Recommended extensions are under active development. As such, contributors will participate in ongoing re-evaluations to ensure the curated list maintains a high overall quality standard. Evaluating new submissions. As mentioned above, we do not anticipate significant amounts of churn on the Recommended list. That said, Firefox users want the latest and greatest extensions available, so the board will also play a role in evaluating new candidate submissions.

As mentioned above, we do not anticipate significant amounts of churn on the Recommended list. That said, Firefox users want the latest and greatest extensions available, so the board will also play a role in evaluating new candidate submissions. Special projects. Each board will also focus on a special project or two. For instance, we may closely examine a specific type of content within the Recommended list (e.g. let’s look at all of the Recommended bookmark managers; is this the strongest collection of bookmark managers we can compile?)

Future boards (rotating every six months) will have an open enrollment process. When the time arrives to form the next board, we’ll post information on the application process here on this blog and our other communication channels.

If you are interested in exploring the current curated list, here are all Recommended extensions.