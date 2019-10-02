Please meet our newest Friend of Add-ons, B.J. Herbison! B.J. is a longtime Mozillian and joined add-on content review team for addons.mozilla.org two years ago, where he helps quickly respond to spam submissions and ensures that public listings abide by Mozilla’s Acceptable Use Policy.

A software developer with a knack for finding bugs, B.J. is an avid user of ASan Nightly and is passionate about improving open source software. “The best experience is when I catch a bug in Nightly and it gets fixed before that code ships,” B.J. says. “It doesn’t happen every month, but it happens enough to feel good.”

Following his retirement in 2017, B.J. spends his time working on software and web development programs, volunteering at a local food pantry, and traveling the world with his wife. He also enjoys collecting and studying coins, and playing Dungeons and Dragons. “I’ve played D&D with some of the other players for over forty years, and some other players are under half my age,” B.J. says.

Thank you so much for your contributions to keeping our ecosystem safe and healthy, B.J.!

If you are interested in getting involved with the add-ons community, please take a look at our current contribution opportunities.