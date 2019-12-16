Friend of Add-ons: Jocelyn Li

Our newest Friend of Add-ons is Jocelyn Li! Jocelyn has been an active code contributor to addons.mozilla.org (AMO) since May 2018, when she found a frontend issue that involved broken CSS. She had known that Mozilla welcomed code contributions from community members, but hadn’t been sure if she was qualified to participate. As she looked at the CSS bug, she thought, “This doesn’t look that hard; maybe I can fix it,” and submitted her first patch a few hours later. She has been an avid contributor ever since.

Jocelyn says that contributing to a large public project like Mozilla has helped her grow professionally, thanks in part to positive interactions with staff members during code review. “They always give constructive comments and guide contributors,” she says. “When I learn either technical or non-technical skills, I can apply them to my own job.”

Mozilla and contributors alike benefit from the open source model, Jocelyn believes. “Mozilla receives contributions from the community. Contributors are like seeds all over the world and promote Mozilla’s projects or languages and improve their own companies at the same time.”

One of Jocelyn’s passions is learning new languages. Currently, she is learning Rust for a work project that uses node.js in typescript with tp-ts and Japanese to acclimate to Tokyo, where she moved earlier this year. “Every language provides different perspectives to us,” she notes. “One language may have terms or syntaxes that another language doesn’t have. It’s like acquiring a new skill.”

In her spare time, she enjoys reading, cooking, traveling, and learning how to play the cello. “I always feel like 24 hours in a day is not enough for me,” she says.

Thank you for your contributions, Jocelyn!

If you are interested in getting involved with the add-ons community, please take a look at our wiki for some opportunities to contribute to the project.