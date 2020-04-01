Extensions in Firefox 75

In Firefox 75 we have a good mix of new features and bugfixes. Quite a few volunteer contributors landed patches for this release please join me in cheering for them!

is passed in the storage.onChanged listener when the previous value was falsey. Thanks to Atique Ahmed Ziad, userScripts.register now correctly requires the js parameter. This was already documented correctly, but not enforced in our code.

Manvel Saroyan ensured that using permission.request also works in WebExtension popup windows.

is not passed. Shane Caraveo made it easier to move permissions from required to optional. Doing so now no longer re-prompts the user for permission. He also allowed making the privacy permission optional.

property to the tabs.saveAsPDF API, to provide a filename suggestion to the user. Dave also exposed two new browserSettings: zoomFullPage to control zooming only the text on a page and and zoomSiteSpecific to control if zoom applies to only the active tab or all tabs of the same site.

For security reasons it is no longer possible to pass a custom redirect URL to identity.launchWebAuthFlow. You must use the redirect URL provided by identity.getRedirectURL. We’ve reached out to affected developers separately.

Thank you everyone for continuing to make Firefox WebExtensions amazing. I’m glad to see some new additions this time around and am eager to discover what the community is up to for Firefox 76. Interested in taking part? Get involved!