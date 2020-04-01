Extensions in Firefox 75

Philipp Kewisch

No responses yet

Extensions in Firefox 75

In Firefox 75 we have a good mix of new features and bugfixes. Quite a few volunteer contributors landed patches for this release please join me in cheering for them!

Thank you everyone for continuing to make Firefox WebExtensions amazing. I’m glad to see some new additions this time around and am eager to discover what the community is up to for Firefox 76. Interested in taking part? Get involved!

No responses yet

Post a comment

Post Your Comment