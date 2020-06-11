Recommended extensions — recent additions

When the Recommended Extensions program debuted last year, it listed about 60 extensions. Today the program has grown to just over a hundred as we continue to evaluate new nominations and carefully grow the list. The curated collection grows slowly because one of the program’s goals is to cultivate a fairly fixed list of content so users can feel confident the Recommended extensions they install will be monitored for safety and security for the foreseeable future.

Here are some of the more exciting recent additions to the program…

DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials provides a slew of great privacy features, like advanced ad tracker and search protection, encryption enforcement, and more.

Read Aloud: Text to Speech converts any web page text (even PDF’s) to audio. This can be a very useful extension for everyone from folks with eyesight or reading issues to someone who just wants their web content narrated to them while their eyes roam elsewhere.

SponsorBlock for YouTube is one of the more original content blockers we’ve seen in a while. Leveraging crowdsourced data, the extension skips those interruptive sponsored content segments of YouTube clips.

Metastream Remote has been extremely valuable to many of us during pandemic related home confinement. It allows you to host streaming video watch parties with friends. Metastream will work with any video streaming platform, so long as the video has a URL (in the case of paid platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+, they too will work provided all watch party participants have their own accounts).

Cookie AutoDelete summarizes its utility right in the title. This simple but powerful extension will automatically delete your cookies from closed tabs. Customization features include whitelist support and informative visibility into the number of cookies used on any given site.

AdGuard AdBlocker is a popular and highly respected content blocker that works to block all ads—banner, video, pop-ups, text ads—all of it. You may also notice the nice side benefit of faster page loads, since AdGuard prohibits so much content you didn’t want anyway.

If you’re the creator of an extension you feel would make a strong candidate for the Recommended program, or even if you’re just a huge fan of an extension you think merits consideration, please submit nominations to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org. Due to the high volume of submissions we receive, please understand we’re unable to respond to every inquiry.