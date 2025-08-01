Warning: Phishing campaign detected

The developer community should be aware we’ve detected a phishing campaign targeting AMO (addons.mozilla.org) accounts. Add-on developers should exercise extreme caution and scrutiny when receiving emails claiming to be from Mozilla/AMO. Phishing emails typically state some variation of the message “Your Mozilla Add-ons account requires an update to continue accessing developer features.”

In order to protect yourself and keep your AMO account secure, we strongly recommend that you:

Do not click any links in the email. Verify the email was sent by a Mozilla-owned domain: firefox.com, mozilla.org, mozilla.com, or their subdomains. Ensure that the email passes SPF, DKIM, and DMARC checks (consult your email provider and/or email client’s support documentation for details). Validate that links in the email point to mozilla.org or firefox.com before opening them; or even better, navigate directly to these domains rather than visiting via a link in an email. Only enter your Mozilla username and password on mozilla.org or firefox.com.

For more information on how to detect and report phishing scams, please see these helpful guides from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.K. National Cyber Security Centre, or consult your local government.

If we uncover more details to share we’ll update this post accordingly.