Warning: Phishing campaign detected

The developer community should be aware we’ve detected a phishing campaign targeting AMO (addons.mozilla.org) accounts. Add-on developers should exercise extreme caution and scrutiny when receiving emails claiming to be from Mozilla/AMO. Phishing emails typically state some variation of the message “Your Mozilla Add-ons account requires an update to continue accessing developer features.”
In order to protect yourself and keep your AMO account secure, we strongly recommend that you:
Do not click any links in the email.
Verify the email was sent by a Mozilla-owned domain: firefox.com, mozilla.org, mozilla.com, or their subdomains.
Ensure that the email passes SPF, DKIM, and DMARC checks (consult your email provider and/or email client’s support documentation for details).
Validate that links in the email point to mozilla.org or firefox.com before opening them; or even better, navigate directly to these domains rather than visiting via a link in an email.
Only enter your Mozilla username and password on mozilla.org or firefox.com.
