Introducing the Firefox Extension Developer Awards Program

At Firefox, we deeply value the incredible contributions of our add-ons developer community. Your creativity and innovation are instrumental in making Firefox a more personalized and powerful browsing experience for millions of users worldwide.

Today, we’re thrilled to announce a new program designed to recognize and celebrate the developers who have made an outstanding impact on our ecosystem: the Firefox Extension Developer Awards Program!

Extensions play a vital role in enhancing the Firefox user experience. Almost 40% of Firefox users have installed at least one add-on, making it clear that our thriving ecosystem, supported by 10,000 active developers, is an essential component of the Firefox experience. While all developers contribute to the diversity and depth of the ecosystem, there are a number of popular extensions responsible for significant positive impact. This program aims to acknowledge and reward these developers for their significant contributions.

The Awards: A Token of Our Appreciation

Inspired by programs like YouTube’s creator awards, we’ve partnered with Aparat Design, to create a unique Mozilla inspired trophy for eligible award recipients.

The award will be engraved with the name of the extension and finished with a different color based on the milestone it has achieved. This is a unique and exclusive opportunity available only to Firefox extension developers.

Milestone Tier Average Daily Active Users Platinum Over 10 million Gold Over 5 million Silver Over 1 million Bronze Over 500,00

How the program works

All Firefox extensions listed on AMO (addons.mozilla.org) are eligible for an award, so long as requisite user thresholds are reached and the content is compliant with Add-on Policies.

Each quarter, our team will identify new extensions that meet the award criteria and maintain a good standing with Firefox.

We’re incredibly excited about the Firefox Extension Developer Awards Program and look forward to celebrating your achievements! Stay tuned to this very blog for the announcement of our inaugural round of award recipients.