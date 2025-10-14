Choose how you search and stay organized with Firefox

At Mozilla, we build Firefox around one principle: putting you in control. With today’s release, we’re introducing new features that make browsing smarter and more personal while staying true to the values you care about most: privacy and choice.

A new option for search, still on your terms.

Earlier this year, we gave you more choice in how you search by testing Perplexity, an AI-powered answer engine, as a search option on Firefox. Now, after positive feedback, we’re making it a fixture, rolling it out to more users for desktop. Perplexity provides conversational answers with citations, so you can validate information without digging through pages of results.

This addition reflects our shared commitment to choice: You decide when to use an AI answer engine, or if you want to use it at all. Available globally, Perplexity can be found in the unified search button in the address bar. We’ll be bringing Perplexity to mobile in the coming months. And as always, privacy matters – Perplexity maintains strict prohibitions against selling or sharing personal data.

Organize your life with profiles

At the beginning of the year, we started testing profiles — a way to create and switch between different browsing setups. After months of gradual rollout and community feedback, profiles are now available to everyone.

Create and switch between different browsing setups

Profiles let you keep work tabs distinct from personal browsing, or dedicate a setup to testing extensions or managing a specific project. Each profile runs independently, giving you flexibility and focus. Feedback from students, professionals and contributors helped us refine this feature into the version you see today.

Discover more with visual search

In September, we announced visual search on Mozilla Connect and began rolling it out for testing. Powered by Google Lens, it lets you search what you see with a simple right-click on any image.

Search what you see with a simple right-click on an image

You can:

Find similar products, places or objects

Copy, translate or search text from images

Get inspiration for learning, travel or research

This desktop-only feature makes searching more intuitive and curiosity-driven. For now, it requires Google as your default search engine. Tell us what you think. Your feedback will guide where visual search appears next, from the address bar to mobile.

Evolving to meet your needs

Today’s release brings more ways to browse on your terms — from smarter search with Perplexity, to profiles that let you separate work from play, to visual search.

Each of these features reflects what matters most to us: putting you in control of your online experience and building alongside the community that inspires Firefox. With your feedback, we’ll keep shaping a browser that not only keeps pace with the future of the web but also stays true to the open values you trust.

We’re excited to see how you use what’s new, and can’t wait to share what’s next.