Shake to Summarize recognized with special mention in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025

Cover credit: Photography by Spencer Lowell for TIME

Shake to Summarize has been recognized with a Special Mention in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025.

Each year TIME spotlights a range of new industry-defining innovations across consumer electronics, health tech, apps and beyond. This year, Firefox’s Shake to Summarize feature made the list for bringing a smart solution to a modern user problem: information overload.

With a single shake or tap, users on iOS devices can get to the heart of an article in seconds. The cool part? Summaries adapt to what you’re reading: recipes pull out the steps for cooking, sports focus on game scores and stats, and news highlights the key takeaways from a story.

“We’re thrilled to see Firefox earn a TIME Best Inventions 2025 Special Mention! Our work on Shake to Summarize reflects how Firefox is evolving,” said Anthony Enzor-DeMeo, general manager of Firefox. “We’re reimagining our browser to fit seamlessly into modern life, helping people browse with less clutter and more focus. The feature is also part of our efforts to give mobile users a cleaner UI and smarter tools that make browsing on the go fast, seamless, and even fun.”

Launched in September 2025 and currently available to English-language users in the U.S., Shake to Summarize generates summaries using Apple Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro or later running iOS 26 or above, and Mozilla-hosted AI for other devices running iOS 16 or above.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of our UX, design, product, and engineering teams who brought this innovation to life, showcasing that Firefox continues to lead with purpose, creativity, and a deep commitment to user-centric design. Big thank you!” added Enzor-DeMeo.

The Firefox team is working on making the feature available to more users and for those on Android. In the meantime, iOS users can already make the most of Shake to Summarize available in the Apple app store now.