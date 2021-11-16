Firefox Relay now available with more email aliases with Premium service, protecting your identity and email addresses from spammers

Today, Firefox Relay, a privacy-first and free product that hides your real email address to help protect your identity, is available with a new paid Premium service offering. The release comes just in time for the holiday season to help spare your inbox from being inundated with emails from e-commerce sites, especially those sites where you may shop or visit a few times a year.

In real life you have a phone number where family and friends can call and reach out to you directly. You likely have it memorized by heart and it’s something you’ve had for years. In your online life your email address is like your phone number, it’s a personal and unique identifier. Your email address has become the way we login and access almost every website, app, newsletter, and hundreds of other interactions we have online every single day. That means your email address is in the hands of hundreds, if not thousands, of third parties. As you think more about your email address and the places it’s being used, Firefox Relay can help protect and limit where it’s being shared.

Firefox Relay is a free service available at relay.firefox.com where you’ll get five email aliases to use whenever you sign-up for an online account. Over the last year, the team has been experimenting with Firefox Relay, a smart, easy solution that can preserve the privacy of your email address. Firefox Relay was initially rolled out to a beta phase for early adopters who like to test new products. We heard back from beta testers who provided feedback where we improved the free service and added a new paid Premium service that we’re introducing today.

How Firefox Relay works

Firefox Relay will send and forward your email messages from your alias email addresses to your primary email address. We do not read or keep any of the content in your messages, and all email messages are deleted after they’re sent and delivered to you.

With Firefox Relay, you’ll get five free email aliases and up to 150 kb attachments. You can sign up for Firefox Relay through our site or download it as an add-on. Additionally, we’ve added the ability for labels to be synced across devices. Labels allow you to add information like an account name or a description so it’ll be easier for you to know which sites you are using the alias for. With this new syncing, you’ll be able to see these labels on all your devices, including mobile.

To bring protection to more people, Firefox Relay will now be available in the following languages: Chinese, Dutch, French, English, German, Greek, Italian, Portuguese, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Ukrainian and Welsh.

Here’s how Firefox Relay works:

Step 1: Go to relay.firefox.com

Step 2: Sign in with your Firefox Account or sign up for a Firefox Account (this takes less than two minutes and it’s worth it!)

Step 3: Once you’re signed in you can generate up to five free random email aliases to use. If you need more than five email aliases, you can sign up for a Premium paid service.

Step 4: Then, when you sign up for a new online account you can go to the Firefox Relay dashboard to generate an email alias or you can click the Firefox Relay button that may appear in the login box to use one of those email aliases. Then, Firefox Relay will forward emails from the alias to your real inbox, keeping your actual email address hidden.

Sign up through our website or as an add-on

Want more email address aliases? Try Firefox Relay Premium

During the beta testing phase, we heard from many users who wanted more email address aliases. So, we decided to offer a Premium service where subscribers will receive one subdomain alias to create unlimited email aliases, for example coffeestore@yourdomain.mozmail.com or yourfavoriteshoestore@yourdomain.mozmail.com; a summary dashboard of your email aliases; the option to use your email aliases to reply to emails directly; and customer support through our convenient contact form. Premium subscribers will also receive the 150 kb attachment that is currently available to free subscribers.

For a limited time, we will be offering a very low introductory price of $0.99 a month (available in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore and New Zealand) and 0.99 EUR/1.00 CHF in Europe (Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland).

A summary dashboard of your email aliases

Thank you Firefox community and beta testers

We appreciate the thousands of beta testers who participated in the early beta testing phase since we started this journey. It’s their voice and impact that have motivated and inspired us to continue to develop this product. Thanks to their support, we’re happy to graduate the Firefox Relay product and provide a Premium offering.

