Start this year fresh with Mozilla’s tech challenge 

calendar January 23, 2023
If you’ve already ditched your new year’s goals, we’re here to help. How about a refreshening of your online life with new habits and routines?

Are there newsletters you don’t read anymore? Mobile apps you no longer use? Or social media platforms you’ve left (ahem, Twitter)? We want to help.

We’ve put together a month-long challenge to refresh your online life. Each week, we’ll update this blog post with three easy tasks, all of which will take less than 10 minutes to complete. We want to help you build healthy online habits, so you can spend 2023 with fewer worries and more time to enjoy the best of what the internet has to offer

Clean up your devices and your digital footprint

Declutter your digital workspace by deleting unnecessary files on your desktop. To help keep your devices secure, turn on automatic software updates. Got social media accounts that you’ve sworn off for the new year? Here’s a quick guide to deleting online accounts.  

