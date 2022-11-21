The best gift for anyone who wants to feel safer when they go online: Mozilla privacy products 

The holidays are a wonderful time of the year where we are happily shopping for unique gifts for loved ones online. It also means we’re sharing our personal information online like giving out email addresses or phone numbers to sign up for discount programs or creating new accounts. Whenever we go online, we are asked to give our personal information, which can end up in the wrong hands. Once our information is out there and publicly available it’s even tougher to get it back.

Here at Mozilla, a mission-driven company with a 20-year track record of fighting for online privacy and a healthier internet, we get that. Our privacy products, Firefox Relay and Mozilla VPN, have helped people feel safer when they go online and have blocked more than 1.5 million unwanted emails from people’s inboxes while keeping their real email addresses safe from trackers across the web. So, wherever you go online with Mozilla’s trusted products and services, your information is safer.

Mozilla’s privacy products include Firefox Relay which hides your real email address and masks your phone number, and Mozilla VPN, our fast and easy-to-use VPN service, that helps protect the privacy of your network traffic. Together they help you keep what you do online private. And now, we are making it easier to get both Firefox Relay and Mozilla VPN together — for $6.99 a month when you sign up for an annual subscription. Whether you currently use one or none of these products, here’s more information on what makes these products a must-have whenever you go online.

Mozilla privacy product #1: Firefox Relay

Since the launch of Firefox Relay, thousands of users have signed up for our smart, easy solution that hides their real email address to help protect their identity. This year, we continued to look to our users to improve and shape their Firefox Relay experience. In 2022, we added user-requested features which included increasing the email limit size to 10 MB and making Firefox Relay available as a Chrome extension. For Firefox Relay Premium users, we added a phone number mask feature to protect personal phone numbers. Whether you are signing up for loyalty programs, booking a restaurant reservation, or making purchases that require your phone number, now you can feel confident that your personal phone number won’t fall in the wrong hands. You can read more about the phone number mask feature here. Firefox Relay has helped keep thousands of people’s information safe. Check out the great coverage in The Verge, Popular Science, Consumer Reports and PCMag.

Mozilla privacy product #2: Mozilla VPN

This year, Mozilla VPN, our fast and easy-to-use Virtual Private Network service, integrated with one of our users’ favorite Firefox Add-ons, Multi-Account Containers, to offer a unique, privacy solution that is only available in Firefox. We also included the ability to multi-hop, which means that you can use two VPN servers instead of one for extra protection. You can read more about this feature here. To date, thousands of people have signed up to Mozilla VPN, which provides device-level network traffic protection as you go on the web. Besides our loyal users, there are numerous news articles (Consumer Reports, Washington Post, KTLA-TV and The Verge) that can tell you more about how a VPN can help whenever you use the web.

Better Together: Firefox Relay and Mozilla VPN

If there’s one person you shouldn’t forget on your list, it’s giving yourself the gift of privacy with Mozilla’s products. And now we’re offering Firefox Relay and Mozilla VPN together at $6.99 a month, when you sign up for an annual subscription.

Developed by Mozilla, we are committed to innovate and deliver new products like Mozilla VPN and Firefox Relay. We know that it’s more important than ever for you to be safe, and for you to know that what you do online is your own business. By subscribing to our products, users support both Mozilla’s product development and our mission to build a better web for all.

Subscribe today either from the Mozilla VPN or Firefox Relay site.