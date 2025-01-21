Supercharge your day: Firefox features for peak productivity

Hi, I’m Tapan. As the leader of Firefox’s Search and AI efforts, my mission is to help users find what they are looking for on the web and stay focused on what truly matters. Outside of work, I indulge my geek side by building giant Star Wars Lego sets and sharing weekly leadership insights through my blog, Building Blocks. These hobbies keep me grounded and inspired as I tackle the ever-evolving challenges of the digital world.

I’ve always been fascinated by the internet — its infinite possibilities, endless rabbit holes and the wealth of knowledge just a click away. But staying focused online can feel impossible. I spend my days solving user problems, crafting strategies, and building products that empower people to navigate the web more effectively. Yet, even I am not immune to the pull of distraction. Let me paint you a picture of my daily online life. It’s a scene many of you might recognize: dozens of tabs open, notifications popping up from every corner, and a long to-do list staring at me. In this chaos, I’ve learned that staying focused requires intention and the right tools.

Over the years, I have discovered several Firefox features that are absolute game-changers for staying productive online:

1. Pinned Tabs: Anchor your essentials

Pinned Tabs get me to my most essential tabs in one click. I have a few persistent pinned tabs — my email, calendar, and files — and a few “daily” pinned tabs — my “must-dos” of the day tabs. This is my secret weapon for keeping my workspace organized. Pinned Tabs stay put and don’t clutter my tab bar, making it easy to switch between key resources without hunting my tab list.

To pin a tab, right-click it and select “Pin Tab.” Now, your essential tabs will always be at your fingertips.

2. Search: Use the fast lane

The “@” shortcut is my productivity superpower, taking me to search results in a flash. By typing “@amazon,” “@bing,” or “@history” followed by your search terms, you can instantly search those platforms or your browsing history without leaving your current page. This saves me time by letting me jump right to search results.

In the next Firefox update, we are making the search term persistent in the address bar so that you can use the address bar to refine your searches for supported sites.

To search supported sites, type “@” in the address bar and pick any engine from the supported list.

3. AI-powered summarization: Cut to the chase

This is one of my favorite recent additions to Firefox. Our AI summarization feature can distill long articles or documents into concise summaries, helping you grasp the key points without wading through endless text. Recently, I used Firefox’s AI summarization to condense sections of research papers on AI. This helped me quickly grasp the key findings and apply them to our strategy discussions for enhancing Firefox’s AI features. Using AI to help build AI!

To use AI-powered summarization, type “about:preferences#experimental” in the address bar and enable “AI chatbot.” Pick your favorite chatbot and sign in. Select any text on a page you wish to summarize and right-click to pick “Ask <your chatbot>.” We are adding new capabilities to this list with every release.

4. Close Duplicate Tabs: Declutter your workspace

If you are like me, you’ve probably opened the same webpage multiple times without realizing it. Firefox’s “Close Duplicate Tabs” feature eliminates this problem.

By clicking the tab list icon at the top-right corner of the Firefox window, you can detect and close duplicate tabs, keeping your workspace clean and reducing mental load. This small but mighty tool is for anyone prone to tab overload.

5. Reader View: Eliminate distractions

Reader View transforms cluttered web pages into clean, distraction-free layouts. You can focus entirely on the content by stripping away ads, pop-ups, and other distractions. Whether reading an article or researching, this feature keeps your mind on the task.

To enable it, click the Reader View icon in the address bar when viewing a page.

These Firefox features have transformed how I navigate the web, helping me stay focused, productive, and in control of my time online. Whether managing a complex task, diving into research, or just trying to stay on top of your daily tasks, these tools can help you take charge of your browsing experience.

What are your favorite Firefox productivity tips? I would love to hear how you customize Firefox to fit your life.

Let’s make the web work for us!