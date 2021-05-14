The world this year’s college graduates will inherit is vastly different than the one they grew up expecting. COVID-19, a changing political climate, and a fluctuating economy all have something to do with it. But one of the biggest factors: continuous advancements in technology. New developments in social platforms, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality continue to disrupt the status quo, and the people who best understand both the advantages of and challenges of these dramatic shifts are online in their childhood bedrooms and dorm rooms right now.

We want to know about your experience coming of age in a hyper-online, always-connected world. If you or someone you know is a college student or class of 2021 graduate, we’d love to hear from you. In partnership with HerCampus, Pocket is sponsoring a college essay contest called The Future Connection. We are looking for 300-500 word essays on what it’s like to come of age in a hyper-online world. One winner will be awarded a $5,000 cash prize plus a mentorship and publication opportunity with Mozilla and Pocket.

The contest

Living in the digital age can mean something different to everyone, and we want to hear what it means to you. To enter, answer the following prompt in 300-500 words: “What does it mean for you to come of age in a hyper-online, always-connected world?” Get creative, have fun with your essay, and don’t be afraid to let your personality shine. You can read the full official rules here.

The Prize

One winner will have their essay published and featured on Pocket. And that’s not all. The winner will also receive a personal mentorship call with a Mozilla executive and take home a $5,000 cash prize.

Timeline

Visit our contest page for The Future Connection writing competition. Be sure to submit your essay by Tuesday, July 15th, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. PT for the opportunity to win. The contest will kick off on May 14th during the epic To The Future graduation event hosted by Hercampus, featuring speeches and performances by celebs, CEOs, actors, politicians, and spring graduates.

Winner selection

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, July 30th, 2021. Essays will be reviewed by a panel of expert judges, including Mozilla CMO Lindsey Shepard and Her Campus Media co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Kaplan Lewis.

This graduation season, Pocket wants to continue the conversations about what’s next in technology and support your writing ambitions with The Future Connection essay competition. To learn more and enter for your chance to win, visit https://www.hercampus.com/lifestyle/pocketcontest and follow @pocket and @hercampus on Instagram for more exciting updates.