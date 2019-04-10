First photo of a black hole or cosmic cousin of the Firefox logo?

A photo of a small, fiery circular shape floating in blackness will go down in history as the first photo of a black hole. It might not look like much, but this is the first time humans are getting a glimpse into one of nature’s greatest mysteries.

You may have looked at the blurry image and wondered, “It looks like a lopsided donut that’s on fire. “ It’s possible that you expected more gamma rays and cosmic explosions, or maybe you saw something very familiar…maybe, you saw the Firefox logo.

If you looked at the photo, unable to think of anything else besides Firefox, there are some excellent reasons why.

The Firefox logo is a vibrant orange-red with a high-energy feel. The tail of the logo is flame-like. It represents a mythical fire that burns in the tail of a magical creature. It’s an emblem that stands for the hidden power and speed of Firefox Quantum.

Like the logo, the first photo of a black hole is bursting with warm colors. You can see a fiery tail that thickens around the circle. The corona of the black hole represents incredible speed. Things move so fast that you’d have to travel faster than the speed of light to escape it past the event horizon.

While the Firefox web browser isn’t as fast as one of the most powerful forces in the universe, it’s still pretty good. The Firefox logo represents speeds that are two times faster than before, and using 30 percent less memory than Google Chrome.

So, if you looked at that first image of a black hole and thought, “Firefox,” now you know why.

Learn more about the Firefox logo and how it had evolved. Then download the latest version of Firefox. It’s fast, private and on your side.