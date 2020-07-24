Use your voice to #StopHateForProfit

Facebook is still a place where it’s too easy to find hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism and calls to violence.

Today, we are standing alongside our partners in the #StopHateForProfit coalition and joining the global day of action to tell Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: Enough is Enough.

Will you join hundreds of thousands of people who stand with this coalition to tell Zuckerberg to #StopHateForProfit?

