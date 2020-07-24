Categories: Firefox Share: Twitter Use your voice to #StopHateForProfit July 23, 2020 Facebook is still a place where it’s too easy to find hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism and calls to violence. Today, we are standing alongside our partners in the #StopHateForProfit coalition and joining the global day of action to tell Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: Enough is Enough. Will you join hundreds of thousands of people who stand with this coalition to tell Zuckerberg to #StopHateForProfit? Share to Twitter Share to Facebook